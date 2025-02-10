Over 1,000 foreign prisoners benefit from e-Mulakat initiative 

In the past year, over 1,000 foreign prisoners in Maharashtra have taken advantage of the e-Mulakat initiative to connect with their families, according to data shared by the state prison department. A total of 1,105 foreign prisoners participated in the program, which allows inmates to communicate with their relatives virtually. According to officials, there are more than 1,000 foreign prisoners lodged at various prisons across the state. (HT PHOTO)

The ‘e Mulakhat’ initiative, introduced by the Maharashtra prison department on 4 July 2023, was aimed to bridge the gap between prisoners and their families.

According to officials, there are more than 1,000 foreign prisoners lodged at various prisons across the state. Earlier they were unable to get in touch with their friends and families. However, after the launch of the initiative, on certain terms and conditions, more than 1,105 foreign prisoners connected with their families, which helped them to improve their mental status.

On Monday, as per the data shared by the state prison department from January 1, 2024, to February 9, 2025, the state prison department conducted a total of 3,16,647 ‘e Mulakhat’. Out of these, the highest 45,174 ‘e Mulakhat’ conducted at Yerwada Central Jail followed by 43,848 in Taloja Central Jail, 36,371 in Thane Central Jail, 29,347 in Mumbai central jail, 31,444 in Nagpur central jail, 22,608 in Kalyan district jail, 23,860 in Nashik Road central jail.

The e-Mulakat program has become a vital tool in ensuring prisoners can maintain connections with their loved ones, especially during times when in-person visits are limited.

While explaining the procedure, the official stated that the family must first visit the National Prisoners Information Portal (NPFP) and register by uploading information such as their name, email ID, address, identity card, and mobile number and reserve a 15-minute time slot on a specific day.

They receive an online link on their cellphone after scheduling slots, and by clicking on that link, they may begin a 15-minute video conversation with an inmate.

As per the notification issued by the state prison department dated March 22, 2024, undertrial inmates can avail the benefit of the e-Mulakat program four times a month while convicted inmates can avail the benefit of the initiative twice a month to get in contact with their friends, family and lawyers.