Over 100 booked for communal clash in Ahmednagar district

The Ahmednagar police have invoked the Prevention of Atrocities Act against at least 71 known and 30-40 unknown people in Nirmal Pimpri in Ahmednagar district where a mob attacked two Dalit families in the village. The incident was reported on Wednesday night at Nirmal Pimpri in Ahmednagar district. To save their lives, the family members took shelter at Loni police station. (HT PHOTO)

According to police officials, a mob of over 100 people attacked two Dalit families in the village using sickles, iron rods, and stones. The group vandalised their house and set other houses and vehicles in the area on fire. To save their lives, the family members took shelter at Loni police station. Victims alleged that the mob threatened them to teach a lesson like the Manipur and Khairlanji incidents.

Sandeep Mitke, deputy superintendent (Shirdi Division) said, “After a communal clash on Thursday, we have booked over 100 people (71 known and 30-40 unknown) under the Prevention of Atrocities Act and further investigation in this case is going on.”

Surendra Thorate, the Republican Party of Indian (RPI) district head said, “We strongly condemn the mob attack on Dalit families. All villagers are involved in this incident, and we are demanding strict action against those found guilty in this attack.”

A case was registered at Loni Police station on Thursday under sections 3(1) (r), 3(1) (s) and 3(1) (z) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sections 143,144,147,148,149,323,427,352,435,448,504,506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is going on.