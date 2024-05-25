Over 180-bird colony affected after heavy rains in Baramati

puneletters@htlive.com Heavy rain coupled with thunder and gusty winds on May 23 felled a tree along a canal in Someshwar Gaon, Baramati, taking with it a colony of over 200 birds that got trapped in the waters. (HT)

Pune: Due to heavy rain coupled with thunder and gusty winds on May 23, a tree along a canal in Someshwar Gaon, Baramati, fell down, taking with it a colony of over 200 birds that got trapped in the water below. However, the Baramati forest department along with a team from the NGO, RESQ Charitable Trust, launched a rescue operation overnight and managed to rescue over 150 birds from the affected site.

Baramati recorded 13.6 mm rainfall on May 23 as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The clouds formed over Pune resulted in rainfall with thunder and strong winds over Baramati and the adjoining areas, said Shilpa Apte, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune.

During an interaction with the villagers of Someshwar Gaon late that evening, a member of the RESQ Charitable Trust realised that a tree along a canal in the village had fallen down, taking with it a large colony of birds many of which died even as others got trapped in the canal water. The RESQ member along with a team from RESQ Baramati reached the spot and immediately informed the forest department as well as RESQ members from Daund, and the rescue operation started almost immediately.

Shivangi Lonkar, range forest officer from Baramati, said, “After receiving information about this incident, the forest department staff reached the spot immediately and extended all required support for the rescue operation.”

Shreyas Kambale, a member of the RESQ Baramati team, said, “The rescue operation was carried out during the night hours. Focus lights were used for the same. The team entered the canal at around 2.30 am and began rescuing the birds trapped in the water. This was one of the most challenging rescue operations that I have experienced so far. A majority of the rescued birds are parakeets and parrots. During the operation, over 150 birds were rescued while around 45 to 50 birds died.”

“Hundreds of young, nesting birds were injured due to the treefall last night. The RESQ team spent the whole night rescuing the birds that were alive. Over 150 birds have been admitted to our RESQ Wildlife TTC in Bavdhan in a critical condition,” said Neha Panchamia, president, RESQ Charitable Trust.

Lonkar said, “At least 45 to 50 birds died in the incident. We have conducted a medical checkup of these birds with the help of a veterinarian and after following due process, the dead birds will be buried as per the forest department guidelines.”