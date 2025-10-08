Over 43 fall sick in Bavdhan, blame it on contaminated water

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported an outbreak of water-borne diseases in Bavdhan Budruk, with over 43 residents of localities such as Gunde Vasti, Patil Nagar, Jadhav Vasti and the Gaothan area complaining of vomiting, loose motions, and diarrhoea over the past three days. According to residents, the contaminated, muddy water that they have been receiving for the past five days is to blame for the infection. According to residents, the contaminated, muddy water that they have been receiving for the past five days is to blame for the infection. (HT)

Following the outbreak, two teams from the PMC health department on Tuesday visited the affected areas and launched intensive surveillance. “We have started house-to-house surveys in the affected areas and held meetings with private practitioners to understand the situation on the ground,” said Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health chief of the PMC and head of the surveillance team.

PMC health chief Dr Nina Borade said that most patients are mildly symptomatic, with only a few requiring outpatient treatment. “The situation is under control. We have deployed medical surveillance units (MSUs), nurses, multipurpose workers (MPWs) and ASHA workers for field monitoring. Residents have been advised to drink boiled and cooled water, use Medicover for water purification, and consume oral rehydration solution (ORS) to prevent dehydration,” she said.

Treatment is being provided to those affected at the Tukaram Genuji Vede Patil Arogya Vardhini Kendra in Bavdhan Budruk. Officials said that the number of cases of diarrhoea reported in the outpatient department (OPD) over the past three days is unusually high, prompting immediate preventive measures. Preliminary reports point to possible contamination of drinking water supply.

Dr Borade said, “The water supply department has been instructed to ensure that only safe and clean water reaches households. Both departments will collect and test water samples from the affected areas.”

Private medical practitioners in Bavdhan have also reported cases of mild diarrhoea and are coordinating with the PMC health teams for surveillance and reporting. The civic body has urged residents to boil drinking water and maintain hygiene until further notice.