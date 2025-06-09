Over 5 months later, proposal for redevelopment of Swargate ST stand still pending state approval

A proposal for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj state transport (ST) stand at Swargate submitted by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to the state government more than five months ago is still pending approval. Once known for its connectivity and central location, the ST terminal has now fallen into disrepair, with outdated infrastructure, insufficient passenger amenities, and growing safety concerns. (HT FILE)

Once known for its connectivity and central location, the ST terminal has now fallen into disrepair, with outdated infrastructure, insufficient passenger amenities, and growing safety concerns. The latter came to the forefront after a woman was sexually assaulted at the stand. In the wake of the public outcry and scrutiny, the Pune division of the MSRTC drafted a proposal for the redevelopment of the stand and submitted the same to the state government for approval.

Arun Siya, divisional controller, MSRTC Pune, said, “Considering the poor condition of the terminal, we proposed to the state government that it be redeveloped. Once the approval comes through, we will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for constructing a modern facility with upgraded amenities and better passenger services.”

Spanning more than eight acres, the Swargate ST stand is the largest MSRTC terminal in Maharashtra. Strategically located in the heart of Pune, it serves over 160 routes connecting regions such as Marathwada, western Maharashtra, Konkan, and many southern states as well. Every day, more than 3,000 MSRTC buses operate to and from the terminal, ferrying nearly 65,000 to 70,000 passengers.

Currently, this ST stand comprises three platforms, a bus maintenance centre, a security cabin, a parking lot, passenger waiting areas, and office buildings. However, most of these structures are outdated, leading to considerable inconvenience for commuters. During the monsoon, the terminal premises are frequently waterlogged due to potholes and poor drainage. Overcrowding on platforms is another concern, as the available seating capacity often falls short during peak hours.

Passengers too are growing increasingly frustrated with the current condition of the ST stand. “We use this station every day, but there are no basic facilities. The washrooms are unhygienic, there is no proper shelter from the rain, and the seating is seriously limited. It becomes chaotic during the evenings, especially when buses are delayed. For the number of people this station serves, it seriously needs a major upgrade,” said Ashutosh Kereni, a regular passenger.