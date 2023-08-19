Owner withdraws TDR filed for Naik Bet island

PUNE: Sportive Financial Service Private Limited, owned by businessman Atul Chordia, withdrew the proposal for getting transferable development rights (TDR) for Naik Bet Island, located near Sangamwadi. PMC building in Pune. Businessman Atul Chordia-owned Sportive Financial Service Private Limited has withdrawn the proposal submitted to PMC for getting TDR for Naik Bet Island, located near Sangamwadi. (HT)

Naik Bet, known for its biodiversity, is owned by Chordia’s private company. In August this year, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) published a public notice in newspaper, stating that a proposal for Naik Bet, which had a reservation in the development plan (DP), had been submitted. The owner of 32-acre property through his company submitted the proposal to hand over the land to PMC and take TDR for compensation. After the PMC’s public notice of acquiring the land by granting TDR, it became a talking point in the city.

On condition of anonymity, a PMC official privy to the development said that Sportive Financial Company Private Limited submitted a letter to PMC on August 9 and demanded to return the proposal submitted for handing over the land.

The letter submitted by the company stated, “We have submitted TDR proposal at the said land survey no 375 and 376, Sangamwadi on June 15, 2023, to handover park reserved land parcel and 12-metre road file along with paid challan and required documents. Due to some unavoidable circumstances, we are hereby withdrawing the submitted TDR proposal at the said land parcel for the specified reservation. We are requesting to return the relevant document from the file submitted for the TDR proposal.”

The PMC officials did not comment regarding the withdrawal of the proposal.

Chordia was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts to contact him on phone.

