Pappu Yenpure arrested by Bharati Vidyapeeth police

Wanted criminal and leader of the notorious Yenpure gang, Pappu alias Pravin Ananta Yenpure, 30, was arrested by the Bharati Vidyapeeth police on Sunday from Nira near Baramati in Pune district. As the leader of the Yenpure gang, he created terror in the locality. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pappu hailed from Sacchaimata Nagar in Ambegaon Khurd Pune and was involved in dacoity, unlawful assembly, rioting and body crimes. As the leader of the Yenpure gang, he created terror in the locality. The police had invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Pappu two years ago, but he was elusive, avoiding the use of cell phones or social media, thus making it difficult for the police to track him down.

A senior police officer said, “He was neither using cell phones nor was present on social media. Hence, it was difficult for the police to trace his online footprint.” But considering his potential threat to society, the police were actively searching for him.

On Sunday, police amaldar Mangesh Pawar, Mahesh Barawkar, Sachin Gade and Abhinay Chaudhari received a tipoff regarding Pappu’s movements in Nira in Pune district. Accordingly, a team of Bharati Vidyapeeth police laid a trap and arrested Pappu from the house of his relatives whom he had gone to meet. Later, he was handed over to Rahul Aware, assistant commissioner of police, Swargate division.

Pappu’s arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to dismantle his criminal network. Further investigation is underway to uncover more details about Pappu’s activities and associates.