Parents anxious due to delayed Class 12 result

The results of Class 10 and 12 students will soon be declared, after on Thursday the Supreme Court (SC) ordered all the boards to declare the results by July 31.However, parents are getting impatient due to the pending admission for graduate courses.

Archana Gugale a parent said, “My son is in Class 12 and we had applied for couple of graduation courses in private universities but as the results are not yet declared we cannot confirm the admissions, the state government should now act promptly and declare results immediately.”

On the other hand, Maharashtra state board is expecting to declare Class 10 results before July 15, while the assessment plans for Class 12 students for state board students is yet to be finalised. In all this delayed result process, students and their parents are losing their patience over further admission plans. Education experts are demanding more clarity over the state education department decisions.

“This month is coming to an end and soon the month of July will start, this is a crucial period for admissions in the academic year and still results of Class 10 and 12 are not yet declared, lakhs of students and their future careers are at stake. The results should be declared as early as possible, so that further admission process will begin. Now SC has intervened into the Class 12 results giving an ultimatum to the boards which is a good thing. Even the state board should now work faster on declaration of results,” said Nitin Bhalerao, an education expert.

Dhananjay Kulkarni an education expert and who had filed a PIL in Bombay High Court about conducting the Class 10 exams said, “There will be always a difference of opinion in the assessment and results declaration process, but it is delaying the academic year. In the declaration of class 12 results state government should not go along with the CBSE formula and either giving 50 per cent weightage to CET exam for admissions entire 100 per cent marks of CET exam should be taken into consideration. When the covid situation will normalise the exams should be conducted for the further admission process.”

Due to the increase in the Covid positive cases in the state, Class 10 and 12 board exams were cancelled this year by the state government. While the assessment of Class 10 students’ formula is decided, but the issue of assessment of Class 12 is not yet decided.