Home / Cities / Pune News / Parents make a beeline for this civic school

Parents make a beeline for this civic school

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2023 11:58 PM IST

Unlike the poor student enrolment in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run schools, parents are willing to stand in long queue to get admission in Rajiv Gandhi Academy of E-Learning at Shiv Darshan in Sahakarnagar area

Pune: Unlike the poor student enrolment in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run schools, parents are willing to stand in long queue to get admission in Rajiv Gandhi Academy of E-Learning at Shiv Darshan in Sahakarnagar area.

Established by PMC as its first school on Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern, the 12-year-old civic education facility saw rush for admissions since its first year. (HT PHOTO)
Established by PMC as its first school on Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern, the 12-year-old civic education facility saw rush for admissions since its first year. (HT PHOTO)

Established by PMC as its first school on Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern, the 12-year-old civic education facility saw rush for admissions since its first year.

Parents stood in long queue as the admission forms for next academic year (2023-24) were made available from Saturday.

Former corporator Aba Bagul, who was instrumental in setting up the school, said, “On the first day, 350 forms were given. There are only 80 seats for junior kindergarten. Every year, we are getting up to 500 forms for 80 students.”

The school provides breakfast and lunch to students and its pass percentage has always been hundred.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out