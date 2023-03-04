Parents make a beeline for this civic school

Pune: Unlike the poor student enrolment in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run schools, parents are willing to stand in long queue to get admission in Rajiv Gandhi Academy of E-Learning at Shiv Darshan in Sahakarnagar area. Established by PMC as its first school on Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern, the 12-year-old civic education facility saw rush for admissions since its first year. (HT PHOTO)

Established by PMC as its first school on Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern, the 12-year-old civic education facility saw rush for admissions since its first year.

Parents stood in long queue as the admission forms for next academic year (2023-24) were made available from Saturday.

Former corporator Aba Bagul, who was instrumental in setting up the school, said, “On the first day, 350 forms were given. There are only 80 seats for junior kindergarten. Every year, we are getting up to 500 forms for 80 students.”

The school provides breakfast and lunch to students and its pass percentage has always been hundred.