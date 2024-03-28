Parents of two minors who hurled water balloons at pedestrians on FC Road booked

The crime branch unit booked parents of two minors and detained two youngsters for indulging in hooliganism and hurling water balloons at citizens on FC Road on Holi. A case has been registered against them under section 279, 3,181 of the Motor Vehicle Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A video of the incident went viral on social media after which senior police officials initiated strict action against the culprits.

Policemen Dutta Sonawane and Shashikant Darekar inspected the CCTV footage of Shivajinagar and Deccan police stations and found Prateek Dattatray More (21) , a resident of Kasaba Peth , Karan Vitthal Davre (19 ) , also a resident of Kasaba Peth who were involved in the crime .

A case has been registered against them under section 279, 3,181 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The parents booked have been identified as Rangaswamy Maga Anna Gowda (55 ), a resident of Hadapsar, Dhondiram Machchindra Akhade (45), a resident of Kagdi Pura in Kasba Peth. The duo has been booked under IPC section 3,5,199(A) of the Motor Vehicle Act. They were arrested and handed over to Deccan Police Station for further action.