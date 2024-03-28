 Parents of two minors who hurled water balloons at pedestrians on FC Road booked - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Parents of two minors who hurled water balloons at pedestrians on FC Road booked

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 29, 2024 05:36 AM IST

A video of the incident went viral on social media after which senior police officials initiated strict action against the culprits

The crime branch unit booked parents of two minors and detained two youngsters for indulging in hooliganism and hurling water balloons at citizens on FC Road on Holi.

A case has been registered against them under section 279, 3,181 of the Motor Vehicle Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A case has been registered against them under section 279, 3,181 of the Motor Vehicle Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A video of the incident went viral on social media after which senior police officials initiated strict action against the culprits.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Policemen Dutta Sonawane and Shashikant Darekar inspected the CCTV footage of Shivajinagar and Deccan police stations and found Prateek Dattatray More (21) , a resident of Kasaba Peth , Karan Vitthal Davre (19 ) , also a resident of Kasaba Peth who were involved in the crime .

A case has been registered against them under section 279, 3,181 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The parents booked have been identified as Rangaswamy Maga Anna Gowda (55 ), a resident of Hadapsar, Dhondiram Machchindra Akhade (45), a resident of Kagdi Pura in Kasba Peth. The duo has been booked under IPC section 3,5,199(A) of the Motor Vehicle Act. They were arrested and handed over to Deccan Police Station for further action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Parents of two minors who hurled water balloons at pedestrians on FC Road booked
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On