Parents unhappy with CBSE evaluation method for class 12

Parents of class 12 students are unhappy with the evaluation method that was declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday.

The evaluation method that CBSE declared included 40 per cent marks from class 12 whereas 30 per cent marks from class 11 and class 10 will be included for the class 12 assessment as per the board.

Ruchi Uppal, parent of a class 12 student said that the decision will not be good for students who have worked hard this year.

“Students who have worked hard throughout the year may be disappointed with this decision of the board. The pre-board marks should be considered. The class 10 marks are at least good but for class 11, the marks may not be great for every student,” said Uppal.

Ketki Dalmiya, another parent of class 12 student said that her daughter in class 11 was not well.

“She had a major surgery and was not able to attend school. In such a scenario, if class 11 marks were to be included then it may affect her score overall. My daughter wants to go abroad for her further education and these marks are very crucial to her. But due to this decision taken by the board, there is a lot of uncertainty,” said Dalmiya.

She added that students who are preparing for further examinations do not pay attention to their school score in class 11.

“Students are usually very relaxed in class 11. Even if the board is including only 30 marks, it will affect the overall performance of the child and overall score card,” added Dalmiya.

CBSE in its notification clearly stated that in some cases students may not have applied themselves fully in class 11.

“However, this will be addressed to an extent by taking into consideration the marks of class 10 along with class 11 marks,” said the notification.

The notification makes it mandatory that every school should have a five-member review committee where in two members will be from external schools.

Jayshree Venkatraman, principal, SNBP international school, Rahatani said that the evaluation pattern of class 12 reflects consistency in students.

“The ethos of hard work and consistency is important for every student and this is reflected in the evaluation pattern for class 12 which was released,” said Venkatraman.