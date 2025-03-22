Menu Explore
Pargaon villagers pass resolution to oppose Purandar airport project

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 22, 2025 06:32 AM IST

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is overseeing the acquisition of 2,753 hectares across seven villages— Vanpuri, Udachiwadi, Kumbharvalan, Ekhatpur, Munjavadi, Khanavdi and Pargaon

The gram sabha of Pargaon Village in Purandar Taluka on Friday passed a resolution to not give land for the proposed Purandar International Airport project. Around 150 villagers supported the decision taken at the meeting.

Pargaon has the largest share, with 1,605 land survey numbers covering 1,014.507 hectares. (HT PHOTO)
Earlier, the notice issued by the sarpanch and gramsevak on Monday called for a special gram sabha at the Bhairavnath Sabha Mandap in front of the gram panchayat office under the chairmanship of the sarpanch at 9am on March 21.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is overseeing the acquisition of 2,753 hectares across seven villages— Vanpuri, Udachiwadi, Kumbharvalan, Ekhatpur, Munjavadi, Khanavdi and Pargaon. Pargaon has the largest share, with 1,605 land survey numbers covering 1,014.507 hectares while Ekhatpur has the fewest survey numbers, at 146. Munjavadi will see the smallest land acquisition, covering 129.323 hectares.

With the government notification now in place, the land acquisition process is set to gain momentum. The detailed project report (DPR) is expected to be finalised by September 2025, and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed MIDC to expedite land acquisition. The state aims to make the airport operational by March 2029.

The government had issued a notice on March 7 for land acquisition for the airport.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
