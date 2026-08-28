Parliamentary panel to study noise, light pollution: Kulkarni

Pune: The parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, environment, forests and climate change will review noise and light pollution across the country at a meeting on September 9, committee chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni said on Thursday. Parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, environment, forests and climate change will review noise and light pollution across the country at meeting on September 9, said committee chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni. (HT FILE)

The committee will examine existing norms, consult technical experts and, if required, recommend measures to the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, Kulkarni said.

The move comes amid a growing debate in Pune over DJs and high-powered sound systems during festivals. While police have announced a ban on DJ systems and pressure horns and warned of action against violators, some political leaders and Ganesh mandal activists have opposed the restrictions. Citizens have also raised concerns over noise from DJs and dhol-tasha rehearsals.

“There are clear court directives and norms on noise pollution. The major problem is their implementation. The committee will review the situation not only in Pune but across the country and submit recommendations after a detailed study,” Kulkarni said.

She said the issue should be addressed beyond Ganeshotsav, with excessive noise during all festivals coming under scrutiny.

“Ganeshotsav should not reach a stage where residents feel they have to leave their homes for 10 days. Everyone has the right to live in Pune. The festival should be celebrated in a deeply religious and dignified manner,” she said.

Kulkarni said the purpose of making Ganeshotsav a public festival was to bring people together through lectures, cultural programmes, competitions and social awareness. Excessive noise, vulgar songs and behaviour that disturbs residents, she said, do not reflect the spirit of the festival.

“I stand with the citizens,” she said, adding that she had raised the issue with senior police officials and supported efforts to make Ganeshotsav free of DJs. She also urged police to enforce the restrictions in a dignified manner.

Kulkarni said around 200 Ganesh mandals have already committed to not using DJs and urged others to follow suit.