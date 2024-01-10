Parth visits homes of party members in Shirur

Gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Parth Pawar, son of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, has started visiting residents of party members. Along with city unit office-bearers, Parth visited the homes of former corporators in eastern Pune on Tuesday. Recently Ajit had challenged the Shirur MP Amol Kolhe of getting elected again. (HT PHOTO)

With his visit to Hadapsar that falls under the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, political circles were abuzz about his possible nomination by the party for the seat.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Recently Ajit had challenged the Shirur MP Amol Kolhe of getting elected again.

In a message on social media, Parth said, “Today I visited the residence of former mayor Vaishali Bankar, deputy mayor Bandutatya Gaikwad, former corporators Prashat Mhaske, Surekha Kawade and Shivaji Pawar and other party leaders in Hadapsar constituency.”

Hadapsar MLA Chetan Tupe, city unit president Deepak Mankar and executive president Pradeep Deshmukh accompanied Parth in the visits.

Leaders said that the party will take a call on Parth’s candidature for Shirur Lok Sabha seat.

Deshmukh said, “To strengthen the party, Parth is visiting the homes of party leaders and workers and appealing them to become active. In the coming days, he will visit other constituencies as well.”

One of the NCP leaders said that Parth had spent almost five to six hours visiting homes of party leaders at Pune Cantonment area last week.