Partly cloudy weather in Pune gives relief from soaring temperatures
PUNE Cloudy weather offered residents much-needed relief from the intense heat and humidity on Tuesday. Temperatures in Pune have been rising to 40 degrees Celsius since April 6.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) partly cloudy skies will prevail until April 17. The temperature too will come down by one or two degrees Celsius.
“Partly cloudy skies will remain due to the westerly winds over Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The condition is also due to cyclonic circulation that is bringing Southerly winds with little bit moisture incursion,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune.
“There will be clear skies. but time to time partly condition will prevail, bringing a minor reduction in temperature by one or two degrees Celsius,” added Kashyapi.
Last week the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, Shivajinagar reported a day temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius. Pashan, Lohegaon and Lavale also reported temperatures around 38 degrees Celsius.
“The cloudy weather condition will be at peak on Wednesday and Thursday and later it will continue till April 17, so we can say that there will be partial relief from heat,” added Kashyapi.
Parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada continue to face intense heat situations as temperature in major cities were above 40 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, Akola recorded the highest temperature in the state at 43 degrees Celsius.
One dead, three injured as drunk driver crashes into pedestrians
Mumbai A head clerk attached to the Navi Mumbai police headquarters died, while three other pedestrians were severely injured when a car ran over them opposite the World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade on Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the offending vehicle was drunk and on a joyride after dropping off Singh's employer. According to the police, while head clerk Gautam Dhadse (36) died on the spot, the others have been admitted to the Bombay Hospital for treatment.
MLC ELECTIONS: Emphatic win ensures smooth sailing for BJP in council, too
The BJP's emphatic win in the Uttar Pradesh MLC polls (local bodies) has ensured that the Yogi government won't have to face the same 'hurdles' in the UP council that it faced during its first tenure (2017-2022). In the council poll results, declared on Tuesday, the BJP won 33 of the 36 seats and went past the halfway mark in the UP legislative council. Two seats were vacant. Ram Chandra Pradhan, who was among the 33 BJPs to have won this time won from Lucknow.
Centre rejected over 50% ex-gratia claims by Covid orphans
Mumbai Of the 9,700 applications received for the ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh from PMCares to the orphaned children due to Covid, the central government approved just 4,350 applications. Of them, 790 applications are from Maharashtra, according to the information by the union women and child welfare ministry. Union secretary WCD Indeevar Pandey said that more than 50% of the applications were rejected as many of them were duplicate.
SPPU schedules papers for students who missed semester exams
PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University examination department has decided to hold semester exams for students who missed it. Students can apply for the exams between April 8 and April 18 and colleges should inward these forms from April 19 to April 20. As per SPPU examination department, around 6.15 lakh students from various streams are appearing for second-semester examination from more than 350 affiliated colleges from Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts.
KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque case hearing adjourned till April 28
The Allahabad high court on Tuesday adjourned the ongoing hearing of the case related to the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue till April 28. Hearing a petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid of Varanasi and others, Justice Prakash Padia adjourned the hearing of the matter. Before that, as the hearing resumed, the counsel appearing on behalf of the temple argued if the temple had been destroyed by any means, its religious character never changed.
