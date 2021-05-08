Parts of city witness intense spell of rain on Saturday

The city on Saturday witnessed a spell of intense rainfall in various areas during the evening hours. As per the weather department, Lohegaon reported 6.8 millimetre rainfall, Pashan reported 4.4 millimetre rainfall and Shivajinagar reported 0.3 millimetre rainfall on Saturday.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD, Pune said that there are multiple weather systems that are influencing the weather over Maharashtra.

“There is a trough line from Northern central Madhya Pradesh to western Vidarbha and an upper cyclonic circulation over North interior Karnataka which are the reasons for rainfall activity in Maharashtra. Due ot this, rainfall in four subdivisions are likely in the next few days. Gusty winds and hails at isolated areas until May 9 are also likely,” said Kashyapi.

He added that rainfall is likely in Pune to occur until May 9.

“After May 10, the rainfall activitiy is likely to reduce and the day and night temperature in Pune city will also be pleasant,” said Kashyapi.

The day temperature at Shivajinagar was reported to be 38.2 degrees Celsius, Pashan reported 38.3 degrees Celsius and Lohegaon reported a day temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The night temperature on Saturday in Pune was at 23.1 degrees Celsius at Shivajinagar and 24.6 degrees Celsius at Lohegaon.

“Partly cloudy skies with very light rain towards the evening are forecasted until May 10. Along with light rainfall, there will be lightning and thunderstorms,” said IMD officials.

Along with Pune, Mahabaleshwar, Satara, Gondia and Nagpur reported light rain on Saturday. Three subdivisions in the state will also continue to experience light rainfall until May 10.

“Marathwada, Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha may witness light rain at isolated areas along with lightning and thunderstorm. From May 11, the weather will be dry in the state,” said IMD officials.

The highest maximum temperature reported on Saturday was at 42.2 degrees Celsius at Akola and the lowest minimum temperature reported in Maharashtra was at 20 degrees Celsius reported from Mahabaleshwar.