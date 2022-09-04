Passenger falls into gap alighting from moving train, saved by RPF
The alertness of two Railway Protection Force (RPF) policemen helped save the life of a passenger who fell into the gap between the train and platform while trying to get down from a moving train early Saturday morning
The alertness of two Railway Protection Force (RPF) policemen helped save the life of a passenger who fell into the gap between the train and platform while trying to get down from a moving train early Saturday morning. The incident underscores how risky it is for commuters to try and catch a running train or get down from a moving train, that too when there is rush to travel from Pune railway station owing to the ongoing Ganesh festival. While the said passenger was immediately pulled out of the gap by the alert RPF policemen, RPF police have appealed to the public not to take such risks.
As per the information shared by the RPF Pune division, the Hussain Sagar Express train number 12702 (Hyderabad to Mumbai) arrived at platform number 3 of Pune railway station at 1.15 am on September 3 where it took a five-minute halt. Just as the train resumed its journey towards Mumbai, a passenger named G Krushna tried to get down from one of the coaches only to lose his balance and fall into the gap between the train and platform. Fortunately, on-duty RPF sub-inspector S K Sharma, along with assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Prafulla Kharche, saw Krushna and pulled him out of the gap in the nick of time. The incident took place over a few seconds during which time, Krushna’s life was saved.
B S Raghuvanshi, RPF senior police inspector, Pune railway station, said, “The passenger whom our policemen rescued was coming from Hyderabad to Pune but he fell asleep during the journey and missed getting down at Pune railway station. When he realised that the train had started pulling out of Pune station, he tried to get down and fell into the gap between the train and the platform.”
“Earlier too, in June this year, a similar incident occurred when a passenger tried to board a running train and fell into the gap between the train and platform but was pulled out of the gap by our RPF policemen. Given the Ganapati festival rush, we appeal to all passengers not to risk their lives by trying to catch a running train or get down from a moving train. If a passenger misses a train, there is always another train to catch but once a life is lost, there is no second chance,” Raghuvanshi said.
There have been several incidents over the past few years when passengers have tried to board a running train or get down from a moving train only to fall into the gap between the train and platform. While RPF policemen and railway staff have managed to save some lives, many other lives have been lost in this manner.
-
Show cause notices issued to two hotels in Pune for flouting liquor norms
The Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Friday issued show cause notices to two hotels which were shut down by the regional excise department on charges of selling liquor. The flying squad raided several private hotels on September 1 in Kalyani Nagar and booked two of them under relevant sections of the State Excise Act.
-
Ludhiana | Three men mowed down by train near Dholewal Chowk
Three men were mowed down by a passenger train on the railway tracks between Dhandari and Ludhiana Railway stations near Dholewal Chowk on Sunday evening, police said. One of the deceased has been identified as a native of Uttar Pradesh, Chand Bhan, who worked as a labourer at a local factory. The other two are yet to be identified. Police said that the three men were mowed down by the SVDK KLK Express train.
-
Ludhiana | Man booked for dowry harassment a month after wife’s death
A man and Balwinderjit's mother have been booked for dowry harassment a month and a half after his wife's death. The accused have been identified as Sanchit Sharma of Preet Nagar of Nakodar and his mother Ranu Sharma. Balwinderjit Singh of the father of the victim Ritu Sharma, Gurpal Nagar, who was a lecturer, said his daughter had married Sanchit, who is a banker, on April 28, 2017.
-
Uttar Pradesh gets 26 new medical teachers
Over two dozen new medical teachers have been selected by the state government and they will be posted in seven medical colleges across the state, said a medical education department official. A total 26 new faculty members have been selected by the Union Public Service Commission and they will be given postings in the medical colleges after counselling on September 15.
-
Yogi Adityanath says Rampuri knife fell into wrong hands earlier, but ensuring security under BJP now
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched a veiled attack on the Samajwadi Party in Rampur on Sunday with a reference to the Rampuri knife. Yogi Adityanath said the same “Rampuri chaaku (knife)” that fell into the wrong hands earlier and became a means of exploitation, is now ensuring security of common man, women, youth, traders with the BJP's positive intent and is attracting investment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics