Passenger slits auto driver’s throat for delay in stopping vehicle

PUNE: An 66-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was attacked by a passenger for delay in stopping the vehicle on 20 July at 7:20am on the old Pune-Mumbai highway. (Shutterstock)

The victim, identified as Subhash Laxman Chavan from Samata Colony, Rahatani, was stopped by an unidentified man near Pimpri station, who asked him to drop him at Prati Shirdi in Shirgaon. When the auto reached near Kendriya Vidalaya 2, the passenger asked the driver to stop as he urgently wanted to urinate. However, the driver did not halt the auto immediately as the vehicle was at high speed at the time.

While the auto driver was gradually slowing down the rickshaw to stop, the passenger reportedly pulled out a sharp object and attacked him from behind, slitting his throat. The accused then fled from the spot, leaving the seriously-injured driver alone, who somehow managed to drive to the nearest hospital.

After receiving information about the incident, Dehu Road police have launched an investigation. “The identity of the passenger is yet to be confirmed, but efforts are on to locate and arrest him,” said Vikram Bansode, senior inspector at Dehu Road Police station. “When the auto driver did not stop the vehicle immediately, the accused warned that he would teach him a lesson, and attacked him.”

A case has been registered at Dehu Road Police Station under sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder). Police are analysing CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the identity of the accused.