Passengers stranded as cabs, autos stay off roads in Pune

On the second consecutive day on Friday, passengers arriving at both the Pune airport and railway station were left stranded, due to the ongoing auto-rickshaw and cab drivers’ strike. Passengers in large numbers seen waiting outside the Pune Railway Station on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

At the Pune Airport, the usually bustling cab booking area near the Aero Mall wore a deserted look. The absence of both app-based cabs and traditional auto-rickshaws created chaos among the passengers, especially those arriving from out of town or travelling with families and luggage.

“I landed here from Delhi early in the morning and couldn’t find a cab. The Aero Mall cab stand was empty. I had to wait nearly 40 minutes and finally request a friend to come and pick me up. This is unacceptable for a city like Pune, especially when it has an international airport,” said Rita Sharma, who was on a business trip and was heading to Hinjewadi.

A similar scene unfolded at the Pune railway station, where the usually crowded auto stand near the main exit was practically non-functional. Passengers disembarking from long-distance trains, especially families and senior citizens, found it difficult to carry their luggage in search of alternate transport.

Ajay Jagtap, who arrived with his family from Nagpur, said, “There were hardly any autos or taxis outside the station. I have two kids and heavy bags, and it was frustrating not to find even a single driver willing to go. We waited for half an hour before a person with a private vehicle offered to drop us off nearby.”

The strike, called by multiple unions mainly gig workers of auto-rickshaw and cab drivers, is in protest against rising fuel prices, lack of regulation over bike taxis, and demands for a fare revision. Despite talks held with state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, no resolution has been reached so far.

“We have been protesting for our rights and will continue to do so. Today, we are not sitting at Azad Maidan but are spread out across Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, and other cities, enforcing the strike by stopping cabs and autos. About 90 per cent of cabs were off the roads today,” said Keshav Kshirsagar, president of Indian Gig Workers Front.

According to traffic police, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) have also been asked to increase bus frequency on key airport and railway station routes.