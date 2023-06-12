Home / Cities / Pune News / Passengers fume over Pune-Dubai SpiceJet flight delay

Passengers fume over Pune-Dubai SpiceJet flight delay

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jun 12, 2023 11:39 PM IST

A 10-hour delay of SpiceJet Airlines flight from Pune to Dubai left passengers stranded at the airport on Sunday night

Pune: A 10-hour delay of SpiceJet Airlines flight from Pune to Dubai left passengers stranded at the airport on Sunday night. Flyers raised the issue on Twitter and complained to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The SpiceJet flight SG51 scheduled to depart from Pune airport at 8 pm on June 11, departed at 6.10 am on June 12. (HT PHOTO)
“People flying to Dubai are stranded at Pune airport since last 6-7 hours and still there is no official confirmation from SpiceJet on when the flight would fly,” tweeted passenger Dhananjay Misal.

Another passenger Aashay Sapre said, “SpiceJet Pune (PNQ) to Dubai (DXB) flight is not flying in time for more than six months with no help from airlines. We have senior citizens and children stuck without proper help. Pune airport authorities are not helping and saying they can provide more benches. People are waiting with no access to lounge.”

pune airport
