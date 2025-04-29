Menu Explore
Patil tells officials to expedite land acquisition for roads in Kothrud

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 29, 2025 06:42 AM IST

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC road department, said, "The minister mainly discussed missing link roads and told officials to expedite land acquisition process

Maharashtra minister of higher and technical education and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil on Monday chaired a review meeting with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials over various road projects in his area.

Patil asked civic officials to address water supply issue in Kothrud area. (HT FILE)
Patil asked civic officials to address water supply issue in Kothrud area. (HT FILE)

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC road department, said, “The minister mainly discussed missing link roads and told officials to expedite land acquisition process.”

Patil asked civic officials to address water supply issue in Kothrud area.

On newly laid road being dug up in Karvenagar, Pawaskar said, “A miscommunication between regional ward office and PMC caused the avoidable development.”

