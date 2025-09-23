Pawar directs officials to ensure metro extension plan benefits commuters, eases traffic

Chairing a review meeting with Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials on Sunday, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said to plan the proposed Bhakti-Shakti to Chakan metro extension project to cover Hinjewadi and Chakan MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) areas and help reduce traffic congestion issues. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (Hindustan Times)

Assembly deputy speaker Anna Bansode, Pune Metro MD Shravan Hardikar, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Hardikar said a special meeting chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will soon finalise the metro alignment and expansion plans.

Maha-Metro had submitted the detailed project report (DPR) of metro extension to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in August. The proposed line will be 35 to 40km long connecting the southern parts of the city and Bhosari area with direct metro access for IT hubs and residential areas like Wakad, Pimple Saudagar and Pimple Gurav.