Pawars political dynasty reigns with five elected representatives

After deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra filed the nomination papers as Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) candidate for the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the political dynasty of the Pawars has further expanded. Sunetra’s elevation as RS member surprised many as she had lost to her sister-in-law Supriya Sule of NCP (SP) in a fiercely fought Lok Sabha elections from Baramati. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections, at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai on Thursday. National Working President of NCP Praful Patel, Party leader Sunil Tatkare and Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal are also present. (ANI)

Already, six members from the Pawar family have been through the electoral race. With Sunetra all set for RS seat, she will be the fifth to be an elected representative with others being Ajit Pawar and Rohit Pawar as members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Baramati and Karjat-Jamkhed respectively; Sharad Pawar Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha; and Sule as member of Lok Sabha from Baramati.

There is clamour growing for another family scion, Yugendra, to join electoral politics and contest polls from Baramati assembly constituency. Yugendra is the son of Ajit’s elder brother Shriniwas Pawar and had campaigned for Sule in the recently held LS polls.

According to political observers, Ajit’s decision to nominate his wife for RS seat appears a calculated move as it may possibly prompt Sharad Pawar to reconsider the decision of fielding Yugendra during the assembly polls scheduled later this year to avoid criticism of furthering dynastic politics.

Ajit and Sunetra’s elder son Parth had also tried his luck in electoral politics from Maval Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 although he lost to Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Barne.

The political dynasties are not limited to Maharashtra with parties across the spectrum have turned to members of leading political families to increase their strength.

However, the Pawars from Baramati are one of the oldest and prominent dynasties controlling the state politics.

Like Pawars, the Mohite Patils from Akluj in Solapur district is another dynasty in the state politics with Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil as MP and Ranjitsingh an MLA. The Rane family from Sindhudurg includes Narayan Rane as Lok Sabha MP and Nitesh as MLA.

According to political observers, there are around 50 prominent families that control politics in Maharashtra with many from the western region.

Ajit Abhyankar, senior leader and political thinker, said, “Morally it is wrong to have too many elected members in a single family. But it is not limited to the Pawars, as there are many such examples across the country. It is a political compulsion as our society is loyalty based instead of the law. We only blame the political dynasty, but in other fields like the corporate sector, businesses are run by family in India.”

“Apart from the political dynasty, Ajit has become a toy in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite NCP’s poor LS results, Modi wants to embarrass him and gave the ticket to Sunetra. Supriya, Ajit and Rohit had proved their political capabilities and did work in the public, unlike Sunetra. As Modi and Amit Shah want to target the Pawar family, after election they played such a move,” he said.