PCB proposes excision of 246 acres of notified civil area

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has proposed the excision of 246.8 acres of notified civilian area to be merged with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) with a report formally submitted to the State government. PCB chief executive officer (CEO) Subrat Pal on March 6 submitted a 45-page draft proposal report to the Maharashtra State chief secretary Dr Nitin Kareer, outlining the precise excision of notified civilian area from the original cantonment board jurisdiction. The total area of Pune Cantonment is 2,962.060 acres out of which 246.8 is notified as civil cum bazar (commercial) area under the board management which is proposed for merger. (HT PHOTO)

The total area of Pune Cantonment is 2,962.060 acres out of which 246.8 is notified as civil cum bazar (commercial) area under the board management which is proposed for merger along with three other pockets comprising Ghorpadi village, Fatimanagar, Cavalry Parade ground classified as class B2 land under the management of Pune district collector and State government.

“The area of Pune Cantonment is surrounded by PMC and located in the heart of the city. The Pune Cantonment has important establishments such as Shivaji Market, Cantonment Water Works, crematoriums, burial grounds, Empress Garden, Racecourse, hospitals, markets, Council Hall, RWITC, Clubs, and prominent schools like St Mary’s School, Bishops School, Hutchings School, St Vincent School, St Anne’s, and Sardar Dastur School. The area also houses Central Government offices & residences, Defence Estate Department offices, etc. Military establishments such as Headquarters Southern Command, Headquarters Dakshin Maharashtra & Goa Sub Area, Command Hospital, AFMC, a residential area for troops and officers, certain sensitive establishments, etc. Aligned from north to south, the land is distributed in four distinct pockets within the PCB:

Ghorpadi Bazar, Sadar Bazar, Wanowari Bazar and Wanowarie Tannery Area. The excision of Pune Cantonment involves permanently handing over the three notified civil areas ie Sadar Bazar, Ghorpadi Bazar, and Wanowarie Bazar to PMC (State govt) with applicable conditions and restrictions to safeguard the security interest of the LMA and to maintain homogeneity of Pune cantonment,” states PCB’s report to Dr Kareer.

Despite repeated attempts, PCB CEO Subrata Pal could not be reached for his comments.

The Ministry of Defence(MoD) had earlier instituted a committee dated January 12 to look into the proposed modalities for the excision of civilian areas from the limits of Pune cantonment. The first meeting was held on January 12, 2024, and on the same day, directions were issued at South Block, New Delhi, during the said meeting the modalities were discussed and deliberated by the committee members.

Thereafter the MoD intimated that a committee meeting under the chairmanship of the joint secretary (Law and Works) on March 4 through video conferencing where the chairman Rakesh Mittal, directed the PCB CEO to forward a draft proposal with regard to the subject matter to the State government.

Pal said, relying on the directions and discussions between February 12 and March 4, a detailed proposal was submitted after obtaining due approval from the board and sent to the chief secretary for consideration.

According to the CEO, the board administration has an annual budget of ₹32.40 crore towards salary expenses of its entire staff while liabilities on account of 7th pay arrears stood at ₹10.62 crore approximately while Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACP) payment stood at ₹5.43 crores.

The draft proposal has also listed out details of existing unauthorised constructions, encroachments, and details of litigations in the notified civil area to be excised.

The excision of civil areas and their merger with state municipalities involve active consultation and concurrence of the concerned State Governments. Therefore, it is not feasible to provide any time frame for its implementation – states MoD notification.

Various representations have been received from public and elected representatives, and also from a few State Governments requesting for the excision of civil areas from cantonments.