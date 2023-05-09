PCMC asks Maha-Metro to repair, beautify road below Dapodi to Pimpri metro line

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has asked the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) to carry out repairs of the damaged road below the Dapodi to Pimpri metro line 1, saying it has received several complaints regarding traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters, not to mention accidents on this road. Metro foot-over bridge work under progress near Dapodi Metro station on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Shekhar Singh, PCMC commissioner, had written to the Maha-Metro on April 26, requesting that the latter carry out repairs of the road below the Dapodi to Pimpri metro line 1 and bear the cost of the same. The other alternative could be recovery from the contribution to be made by the PCMC to Maha-Metro, Singh said.

“It is an obligation on the part of the Maha Metro to carry out repairs of the damaged concrete road below the metro line along with other activities. Unfortunately, the same has not been taken up by the Maha-Metro. It has been observed that since execution of the overhead metro line, the road below has not been reinstated, which has resulted in inconvenience to commuters. This has led to slow traffic, congestion and accidents. The PCMC has been receiving continuous complaints ever since from citizens on various platforms,” the letter said.

The PCMC has asked the Maha-Metro to repair the damaged bituminous top; speed-up the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) railing work; and replace damaged pavement quality concrete (PQC) panels among others.

Bapu Gaikwad, executive engineer, civil engineering department, PCMC, said, “The PCMC has carried out reconstruction of the road in the BRT lane but resurfacing of the service road at various locations is pending and has to be carried out by the Maha-Metro. We have asked them to reinstall the height restrictor, signboards and gantry structures on the stretch. We have also asked them to reinstall concrete beams for entry-exit to the main road from the service roads.”

The PCMC has further highlighted the need for Maha-Metro to undertake all beautification work of this road. The PCMC has stressed that the Nigdi-Dapodi road is its spine and reinstatement and beautification of the same is of the utmost importance to the corporation.

Whereas, Hemant Sonawane, general manager, public relations, Maha-Metro, said, “The repair and restoration in the PCMC will be carried out by us once the work is completed. If the restoration is carried out before completion of work, there is a possibility of the road and other infrastructure getting damaged again. The work is in its final stage after which total restoration along this route will be carried out. As a safety measure, we have put up barricades and caution boards for the public.”