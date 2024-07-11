PCMC asks MPCB to check industrial discharge into Indrayani River

Amid steps taken by the administration the Indrayani River continues to be polluted. While the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) says untreated sewage water is the main cause of water pollution, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has asked the board to check industrial discharge into the river. With rising concern over the Indrayani River pollution, the MPCB has initiated legal action against three local bodies including PCMC and Talegaon-Dabhade Municipal Council and Wadgaon Nagar Panchayat. (HT FILE)

Some industries exist along the river and they have taken required permissions from MPCB to run business, hence PCMC demands that the board should inspect these industries, said the civic body in a letter to the board on July 10.

With rising concern over the Indrayani River pollution, the MPCB has initiated legal action against three local bodies including PCMC and Talegaon-Dabhade Municipal Council and Wadgaon Nagar Panchayat.

As a part of this action, the board on July 2 issued a prosecution notice and sought a response within 15 days.

In the response letter by PCMC’s environment department, the officer mentioned that to prevent the untreated discharge into the Indrayani River, the corporation has laid down the interceptor line along the river and sewage is being sent to the treatment plant.

The letter states they have also installed a mechanical screen in places where the water is being mixed due to a broken drainage line.

The corporation conducted preliminary water testing, and third-party testing showed the chemical element in river water, states the letter.

“Time and again the board has carried out water sample testing and we found that untreated domestic sewage water discharge is the major source of river pollution not only in Indrayani but also in Pavana. The sewage treatment plants (STP) also have several drawbacks and accordingly, we issued directions to PCMC, we will take further action as per the procedure,” said Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB.