PCMC forms teams to handle monsoon emergencies

In preparation for potential emergencies during the ongoing monsoon season, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has set up special response teams for each civic ward. These teams will be deployed to tackle flood situations, rescue stranded citizens, and ensure safe relocation, officials announced on Saturday. Each team consists of trained personnel equipped with advanced rescue gear and a deep understanding of local terrain, flood zones, and emergency protocols.

The teams are a key part of PCMC’s disaster preparedness strategy, with the Fire Department playing a central role. Each team consists of trained personnel equipped with advanced rescue gear and a deep understanding of local terrain, flood zones, and emergency protocols.

According to PCMC officials, each flood response team is well-versed in the local geography, including flood-prone areas, water flow patterns, water levels, and potential waterlogging spots.

Pradeep Jambhale Patil, additional municipal commissioner of PCMC, emphasised, “The lives and safety of our citizens are our highest priority. We have put in place all necessary systems and manpower to respond swiftly to emergencies this monsoon season. Ward-level teams are fully equipped and trained. Citizens should not panic and must contact our disaster response team directly when needed.”

The Fire Department has been equipped with modern tools and machinery for emergency rescue operations. Their inventory includes 10 inflatable rubber boats (IRBs), 200 life jackets, 44 life rings, 59 rescue ropes, 10 rescue hooks, 13 portable dewatering pumps, water tenders, quick-response vehicles, firefighting motorcycles, 48 operational fire vehicles, wireless communication sets, walkie-talkies, megaphones, and torches.

Umesh Dhakane, assistant municipal commissioner, PCMC, stated, “Our Fire Department is fully prepared to handle emergencies. We have made arrangements to pump out water from flooded homes, clear roads blocked by fallen trees with chainsaws, and evacuate people using rubber boats and life jackets.”