PCMC hospital doc refuses admission to an ailing patient during wee hours

ByVicky Pathare
Oct 12, 2023 10:37 PM IST

Jagruk Nagrik Mahasangh (JNM) citizen forum has complained to the civic body on Tuesday demanding action against the errant doctor for violation of the patient’s rights

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation-run (PCMC) Jijamata Hospital denied admission to an ailing patient during the wee hours on October 5. Jagruk Nagrik Mahasangh (JNM) citizen forum has complained to the civic body on Tuesday demanding action against the errant doctor for violation of the patient’s rights.

As per the officials, patient Umesh Sanas, complaining of fever, chills, weakness, body aches and uneasiness, visited the emergency department of Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri requesting hospitalisation at 3.40 am on October 5. Sanas was denied medical care stating that the hospital does not admit patients during the wee hours and asked to come the next day at 9 am. After several requests and humiliation, the patient was admitted on the condition of paying 1,300 for admission.

On further request, a female doctor after recording the patient’s body temperature said that it was 100 F (37.8 C) and only patients with temperature of above 102 F are admitted. Despite several requests, the doctor was firm on the decision and asked the security to shoo away the patient. An official complaint demanding action against the errant doctor was filed on Tuesday.

Sanas said, “I was unable to speak because of sickness and managed to visit the hospital along with my wife, but the doctor showed no mercy. The security staff warned us of consequences if we do not leave the premises. The doctor said that the admission would happen only if we pay 1,300. We managed to give 1,060 and got admitted.”

Nitin Yadav, president, Jagruk Nagrik Mahasangh, said, “Why would a patient unnecessarily come to the hospital during the wee hours? The patient was denied admission and threatened by the security guards. What is the use of a municipal facility like hospital if they don’t provide treatment during emergency.”

Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer, PCMC, said, “We have received the complaint and asked the hospital incharge to submit an explanation. Action will eb action after investigation.”

Thursday, October 12, 2023
