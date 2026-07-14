PCMC issues show-cause notice to contractor over Moshi tragedy

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Antony Lara Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, the contractor operating the waste-to-energy project at the Moshi garbage depot, over alleged safety and waste management lapses linked to the July 8 tragedy that killed nine workers. According to the notice, Antony Lara was responsible for scientific waste management, operation and maintenance of the project, and compliance with contractual obligations, safety protocols and environmental norms. (ANI Video Grab)

The notice, issued by municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi, directs the company to submit a detailed reply by 5 pm on July 15. The civic body has warned that an unsatisfactory response could lead to termination of the contract, blacklisting and registration of an FIR.

According to the notice, Antony Lara was responsible for scientific waste management, operation and maintenance of the project, and compliance with contractual obligations, safety protocols and environmental norms.

PCMC said that preliminary findings, site inspections, and prima facie evidence indicated serious lapses in compliance with contractual conditions, the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO) guidelines, and the pollution control authority’s directions.

The notice states that a garbage mound collapsed onto the project’s administrative building on July 8, trapping workers and killing nine. It alleges the company failed to identify risks and take preventive measures despite being responsible for technical, environmental and safety compliance.

The civic body has also questioned the legality of the collapsed building. It said records show approvals were issued only for the ground floor, while the structure had two additional floors without approved building permission or occupancy certificates.

The notice asks whether the company was aware of the alleged unauthorised construction and why it failed to inform civic authorities.

It also highlights alleged deficiencies in landfill slope stability, stormwater management, risk assessment, inspections and preventive safety measures.

“The incident has resulted in the loss of nine workers and has raised serious questions over the company’s contractual and legal responsibility. The company must explain why criminal action should not be initiated against it under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” Suryawanshi said.

The notice states that failure to submit a reply within the deadline, or an unsatisfactory explanation, would invite further action, including termination of the contract, blacklisting and registration of an FIR.

Before the notice was issued, Antony Waste Group Managing Director Jose Jacob and Group President Mahendra Ananthula had expressed condolences to the families of the deceased workers.

“We are profoundly saddened by this tragic incident and extend our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. These employees and their families are part of the Antony Lara group, and we will stand by them through immediate medical care, counselling, financial assistance and long-term support,” the company said in a statement.

The company said operations at the waste-to-energy plant had been temporarily suspended as a precaution while structural and safety assessments were conducted. Municipal waste collection and transportation services remain unaffected, it added.

Company officials declined to comment on the show-cause notice on Monday.