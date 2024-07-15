PCMC launches ‘BEAT Dengue’ campaign to eradicate dengue from twin city

In a first, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched a new campaign titled ‘BEAT Dengue’ aimed at eradicating dengue from the twin city. The initiative was unveiled at a medical department stakeholders’ meeting held recently and involves continuous weeklong activities to raise awareness and prevent dengue outbreaks, officials said. The ‘BEAT Dengue’ campaign emphasises four key actions namely, be responsible, educate yourself and others, alert the PCMC Sarathi, and throw away stagnant water. (HT PHOTO)

The ‘BEAT Dengue’ campaign emphasises four key actions namely, be responsible, educate yourself and others, alert the PCMC Sarathi, and throw away stagnant water. The campaign will be monitored through an NVBDCP (National Vector-borne Disease Control Programme) tracking dashboard, and a special budget has been allocated for information education communication (IEC) activities and materials. The civic information technology (IT) department will assist in developing the dengue monitoring dashboard to track the progress of the campaign, officials said.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, highlighted the importance of community participation in the campaign and said, “Our goal is to significantly reduce dengue cases through a sustained and collaborative effort. The ‘BEAT Dengue’ campaign leverages community participation and interdepartmental coordination to ensure every corner of our city is safe from dengue.”

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes. It causes flu-like symptoms including high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, skin rash, and bleeding.

In severe cases, it can lead to dengue haemorrhagic fever (DHF) or dengue shock syndrome (DSS) posing a risk of organ failure and death. The PCMC this year has reported 17 cases of dengue fever (seven male and 10 female), said officials.

As part of the ‘BEAT Dengue’ campaign, various activities will be carried out across different sectors throughout the week. Government and private hospitals will participate in checking for breeding sites, distributing pamphlets and attending meetings for the dissemination of guidelines. Government and private offices too will be involved in checking for breeding sites, awareness lectures and distribution of pamphlets. Schools will play dengue awareness videos or audio clips during prayer time, conduct breeding site checks, and host activities such as poster competitions, lectures and rallies.

Social and electronic media campaigns will be spearheaded by the health department’s IEC teams with celebrity endorsements and social media lectures to further the campaign’s reach. Community awareness activities will be led by MAS, ASHA and ANM, involving Ganesh mandals, NGOs, and senior citizen forums. Malls, theatres and gardens will screen dengue awareness videos, distribute pamphlets, and host street plays. A dedicated campaign called ‘One week – one day – one hour’ will focus on social media efforts to destroy breeding places around homes.

Medical officer Dr Laxman Gophane emphasised the need to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. “By actively participating in the ‘BEAT Dengue’ campaign, citizens can play a critical role in removing stagnant water and preventing the spread of dengue. Together, we can protect our families and communities.”

The PCMC has urged all residents to participate actively in the ‘BEAT Dengue’ campaign and contribute to making Pimpri-Chinchwad a dengue-free city.

Box

Campaign graphic pointers

-Establishing an interdepartmental coordination committee

-Conducting digital and social media campaigns with IEC creatives and digital boards in schools, PCMC offices, and public spaces

-Housing societies to engage in clean-up drives and breeding place destruction, with certificates awarded for dengue-free environments

-ASHA and ANM-led IEC activities to focus on slums and vulnerable populations

-Citizens to take an online dengue prevention pledge and receive a digital certificate, and awareness jingles to be aired on radio, metro stations, bus stations and PCMC vehicles