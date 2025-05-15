Menu Explore
PCMC launches ‘Daksh’ app for real-time monitoring of public gardens

ByVicky Pathare
May 15, 2025 08:48 AM IST

The app enables real-time monitoring of maintenance tasks, bringing transparency and efficiency to garden upkeep across all zones and wards

In a move to ensure cleaner, safer, and well-maintained public gardens, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) introduced the ‘Daksh’ app, a web and mobile-based platform to monitor civic gardens.

The app will be used by garden, civil, electrical, and security departments, and includes features like real-time attendance tracking, penalty alerts, and inventory management. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “The Daksh app ensures accountable governance, delivering clean and well-maintained public spaces for citizens.”

It assigns KPI-based tasks to contractors, who must submit geo-tagged before-and-after photos to confirm completion. Every contractor must adhere to deadlines or face fines, with 34,72,500 collected so far for non-compliance.

Supervisory officers, including the deputy commissioner and garden superintendent, validate work on-site and mark their attendance through the app, ensuring accountability. The commissioner and additional commissioner can monitor these activities in real-time, said the officials.

Pradip Jambhale Patil, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The app replaces manual reporting with a centralised digital system, improving work quality and timeliness.”

The app will be used by garden, civil, electrical, and security departments, and includes features like real-time attendance tracking, penalty alerts, and inventory management. A dashboard provides ward, zonal, and head office-level monitoring, reducing duplication and allowing reopening of unsatisfactory work for correction.

