PCMC launches ‘Daksh’ app for real-time monitoring of public gardens

In a move to ensure cleaner, safer, and well-maintained public gardens, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) introduced the ‘Daksh’ app, a web and mobile-based platform to monitor civic gardens. The app will be used by garden, civil, electrical, and security departments, and includes features like real-time attendance tracking, penalty alerts, and inventory management. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The app enables real-time monitoring of maintenance tasks, bringing transparency and efficiency to garden upkeep across all zones and wards.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “The Daksh app ensures accountable governance, delivering clean and well-maintained public spaces for citizens.”

It assigns KPI-based tasks to contractors, who must submit geo-tagged before-and-after photos to confirm completion. Every contractor must adhere to deadlines or face fines, with ₹34,72,500 collected so far for non-compliance.

Supervisory officers, including the deputy commissioner and garden superintendent, validate work on-site and mark their attendance through the app, ensuring accountability. The commissioner and additional commissioner can monitor these activities in real-time, said the officials.

Pradip Jambhale Patil, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The app replaces manual reporting with a centralised digital system, improving work quality and timeliness.”

A dashboard provides ward, zonal, and head office-level monitoring, reducing duplication and allowing reopening of unsatisfactory work for correction.