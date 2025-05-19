PCMC launches probe against staff linked to illegal bungalow construction in Chikhali

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has initiated a suo motu inquiry against civic staff allegedly involved in facilitating illegal construction of 36 bungalows within the blue flood line of the Indrayani River in Chikhali, officials confirmed. On Saturday, PCMC demolished 36 unauthorised bungalows—part of the ‘River Villa’ project—constructed within the blue flood line, a protected area where no development is permitted. (HT FILE)

On Saturday, PCMC demolished 36 unauthorised bungalows—part of the ‘River Villa’ project—constructed within the blue flood line, a protected area where no development is permitted. The demolition, covering 63,970 square feet (7,245 square metre), was carried out following Supreme Court (SC) orders.

However, the civic body has come under fire from residents who questioned why it allowed the illegal construction to go unchecked for years in the first place. In response, municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh said that the corporation has taken cognisance of the matter and launched an internal probe.

“Citizens have alleged that civic officials are equally responsible for the financial losses suffered by the homeowners as they turned a blind eye to the illegal construction. Action will be taken against any official found responsible, regardless of rank or designation. That said, civic staff often face political pressure to refrain from acting against encroachments,” Singh said.

Officials revealed that a bungalow owner named junior engineer Santosh Shirsath, alleging that the latter was among those who accepted bribes to overlook the encroachments. Earlier in November 2023, Shirsath was suspended by the commissioner for dereliction of duty after he deliberately withheld five seized lift machines during a previous anti-encroachment drive.

Singh also pointed out that this is not the first action in the area. “Last year, we demolished 13 under-construction structures in the same Chikhali locality. It is painful to see citizens lose their homes, but the law must be followed. We are committed to preventing illegal construction in the future,” he said.

Singh further stated that the current inquiry will not be limited to lower-rung staff. “Strict action will be taken against all involved—from beat marshals to the zonal commissioner. This will send out a strong message to errant officials, builders, and citizens,” he said.