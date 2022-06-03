PCMC opens rowing training centre in association with ARN
To promote rowing sport, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) started a training centre at the College of Military Engineering (CME), Army Rowing Node (ARN).
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the facility on Friday.
The centre’s first batch include 15 rowers (6 girls, 9 boys) selected by PCMC civic body to be trained by coaches of Army Rowing Node.
“PCMC will sponsor equipment for rowers and Army Rowing Node will plan training,” said Sushma Shinde, assistant commissioner, PCMC sports department.
The civic body conducted a training programme before selecting 15 rowers.
“We will be holding trials and select talented players,” Shinde said.
“We have selected 15 skilled rowers and aim to give them training so they can represent the country at the international levels,” said Colonel Sandeep Chahal, Commanding Officer, Army Rowing Node.
Sumit Shelke, who was selected for training, said, “I have trained with Army Rowing Node in the past. PCMC’s initiative will help rowers who lack training academies.”
PCMC will also join hands with the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association for the development of sport and inclusion of players, coaches. There are around 22 courts in PCMC, a civic official said.
