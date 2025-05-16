PCMC releases draft development plan for Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday unveiled its draft Development Plan (DP) for the twin city of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The draft DP includes 28 new villages that were merged with the PCMC limits long after its formation, officials said on Thursday. The PCMC currently encompasses several areas that were once independent villages. The PCMC was initially formed in 1982 by the merger of seven villages Sangvi, Rahatani, Thergaon, Pimple Gurav, Pimple Nilakh, Pimple Saudagar, and parts of Wakad. Later in 1997, the municipal limits expanded further with the inclusion of 18 fringe villages. While Tathawade was merged in 2009, significantly increasing the twin city’s area, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The draft DP covers an area of 173.24 square kilometres, and was approved by PCMC commissioner Shekhar Singh during a general body meeting held on Wednesday. Approved under section 26 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act 1966, the draft DP is now open to the public for suggestions and objections for a period of 60 days.

The last comprehensive DP for the twin city was approved in parts in 2008 and finalised in 2009. To ensure accuracy and modern applicability, PCMC has engaged Ahmedabad-based consultancy HCP to draft the new plan using Geographic Information System (GIS) technology. This includes land surveys conducted through satellite imaging, drone mapping, and total station instruments. “The current land-use map was handed over in March 2022,” said a senior PCMC official on condition of anonymity.

Population estimates have been projected with 2021 as the base year, forecasting 42.4 lakh residents by 2031 and 61 lakhs by 2041. These figures have been approved by the director of town planning, Maharashtra. Extensive consultations were conducted with PCMC department heads and citizens to identify the city’s infrastructure needs, said officials.

According to officials, the development standards have been determined after studying national planning norms, previous development plans, and updated regulations including increased floor space index (FSI). This allows for a reduction in reserved land, aiming to utilise minimal land for public reservation while accommodating future population growth, officials said.

Furthermore, the draft plan aligns with major road networks of adjacent areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). In densely populated areas, road widths are proposed to be at least 12 metres, with newly proposed roads starting from 18 metres. Existing roads will be widened wherever necessary, officials said.

PCMC commissioner Singh said, “Also considering the religious and cultural importance of the Dehu to Pandharpur pilgrimage route, two locations have been reserved for ‘Palkhi Tal’ (rest stops for pilgrims). In a major shift from earlier plans, green belts along rivers have been replaced with designated ‘Riverfront Recreational Sites,’ enabling landowners to receive compensation.”

He further added, “The plan has been published following all legal procedures and within the stipulated time. Citizens are encouraged to submit their suggestions and objections within 60 days. Constructive suggestions will be considered, and hearings will be conducted by the planning committee.”

According to officials, once the publication period ends, a seven-member planning committee will be formed, comprising three members from the standing committee and four subject experts. This committee will review suggestions and submit its report within two months. Based on the report, the final development plan (DP) will be submitted to the state government for approval, officials said.