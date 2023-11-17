close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / PCMC revokes decision to halt construction activities

PCMC revokes decision to halt construction activities

ByVicky Pathare
Nov 17, 2023 10:29 PM IST

According to the civic officials, water sprinklers were deployed and water fogging carried out at key hotspots and junctions in the twin city since last three days to improve air quality levels

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday revoked its decision to halt construction activities within its civic limits till November 19 (Sunday) following improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels.

The civic body had imposed the blanket ban on Monday to curb worsening pollution levels. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The civic body had imposed the blanket ban on Monday to curb worsening pollution levels. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body had imposed the blanket ban on Monday to curb worsening pollution levels.

According to the civic officials, water sprinklers were deployed and water fogging carried out at key hotspots and junctions in the twin city since last three days to improve air quality levels. These mitigation activities helped AQI improve from “severe” level.

PCMC civic chief and administrator Shekhar Singh on Friday issued an order stating that the ban on construction and processing has been withdrawn after improvement in air quality by following the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The civic body has issued guidelines to be followed at construction and other work sites.

Singh said, “The use of water sprinklers and fogging measures should be continued at the hotspot areas targeted by the environment department to ensure compliance. Civic teams will regularly monitor their wards for any violations and take appropriate action.”

