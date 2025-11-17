PCMC seals 11 RMC plants for violating green norms

The environment department of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has sealed eleven ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants across Tathawade, Punawale, Pimple Nilakh, and Moshi for violating pollution norms. According to officials, earlier this week, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) shared a list of 30 RMC units within the PCMC limits. (HT)

The action was taken in accordance with the civic bodies’ Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after inspection teams found several units openly violating environmental rules. The action was taken during the past two days.

According to officials, earlier this week, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) shared a list of 30 RMC units within the PCMC limits. These units were found to ignore essential measures required to reduce pollution. All these 11 RMC plants are from the same list, said the officials.

Sanjay Kulkarni, chief engineer, PCMC, said, “To improve the city’s air quality, it is essential for RMC plants to strictly adhere to environmental standards. Immediate action is being taken against units that do not implement required pollution-control measures.”

As per officials, during the inspections, it was found that several plants did not have water sprinkling systems to control dust, and mixing operations were carried out in open spaces. Besides, transport vehicles carrying sand, gravel, and crushed sand were not covered with tarpaulin, leading to additional air pollution.

Vijaykumar Khorate, additional commissioner, PCMC, said, “The civic body will not extend any leniency to establishments that fail to follow environmental norms. Strict and decisive action against violators will continue.”