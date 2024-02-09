PCMC seeks action against educational trust for violations

PUNE: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) investigation of a private educational trust in Ravet discovered numerous flaws in the academy’s operations. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) investigation of a private educational trust in Ravet discovered flaws in the academy’s operations. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

On Friday, the civic body wrote to Pune’s Charity Commissioner to cancel the educational trust’s registration. The authority has also written to the State Education Department, recommending that the trust’s schools be de-recognized, officials concerned said.

The PCMC had initiated a parallel investigation into the trust’s academy, which operates two schools.

The academy also operates a residential school for classes VIII through XII. The investigation began after the academy’s director was charged and then arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a class X student.

Following the arrest, five further cases of molestation were submitted against the director by parents of students at the school, according to officials.

Sanjay Naikade, administrative officer, education department, PCMC, stated that during the investigations, various flaws were discovered in the operation of the Academy and schools managed by this trust.

“The school run by the trust has recognition from the education department, but the regular mandatory renewal was not done. The Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) to run CBSE courses was found to be fraudulent. The hostel is run without the permission of the State Social Welfare department,” he stated.

Naikade stated that throughout the investigation, the institutions were found to have breached the rules of the Right to Education Act, among other breaches.

Shekhar Singh, PCMC commissioner, said, the authorities are taking care that students of X and XII who have exams don’t face inconvenience to appear for the exams.

“The exam centres of the students will be outside this school. We are in touch with the parents of all these students. The action is taken as per the findings of the investigations,” he said.