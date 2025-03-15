Menu Explore
PCMC seeks suggestions for ‘Swachh Survekshan’

ByVicky Pathare
Mar 15, 2025 07:41 AM IST

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has urged residents to give feedback for 'Swachh Survekshan 2024'

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has urged residents to give feedback in large numbers for the ‘Swachh Survekshan 2024’.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has urged residents to give feedback for ‘Swachh Survekshan 2024’. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has urged residents to give feedback for 'Swachh Survekshan 2024'. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Swachh Survekshan 2024 is a national-level cleanliness survey in which PCMC is also participating. This year, citizens’ feedback holds significant weight in the scoring process, as additional marks are allocated for participation. To ensure that Pimpri-Chinchwad achieves the highest position in the country, every resident needs to provide their cleanliness-related feedback, said the officials.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “The civic body is implementing various initiatives to enhance cleanliness and secure a top position in Swachh Survekshan 2024. Citizen feedback is also an important criterion in this competition, with specific points allocated for it. We encourage maximum participation from the public.”

Meanwhile, for the preparation of Swachh Survekshan 2024, PCMC’s health department has launched an extensive cleanliness drive. The department is systematically collecting household waste and implementing appropriate waste management processes. Besides, several widespread awareness campaigns are being conducted on waste segregation (wet and dry waste), home composting, and the use of cloth bags to encourage responsible waste disposal, they said.

Vijaykumar Khorate, additional commissioner, PCMC, said, “The feedback process is simple and can be completed online. We urge all residents to take part.”

