PCMC sees gradual rise in Covid cases
Pune: Covid cases reported within the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits have been rising in the last 12 days after witnessing a decline till February 5.
From February 5- February 16, the PCMC health department conducted 16,758 tests of which 1,370 have been tested positive for coronavirus and 16 deaths were recorded.
So far, 12,000 residents, including front line workers, doctors, police and people from administration have taken the first dose of Covid vaccination.
“The gradual rise in numbers of Covid positive patients is due to change in weather conditions. The death rate is still less as compared to previous periods. Residents should continue following the precautionary measures strictly as it has been observed since last month that some people are taking the reality of Covid-19 lightly,” said Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.
Covid cases in PCMC since last 12 days
Date/Testing/Covid positives/Death
Feb 5; 1.699; 85; 3
Feb 6; 1.880; 106; 2
Feb 7; 688; 108; 1
Feb 8; 626; 101; 3
Feb 9; 1.317; 102; 1
Feb 10; 966; 137; 0
Feb 11; 1.176; 102; 1
Feb 12; 1.511; 117; 0
Feb 13; 1.126; 120; 1
Feb 14; 2.671; 150; 0
Feb 15; 1.951; 100; 4
Feb 16; 1.147; 142; 0
Total; 16,758; 1370; 16
