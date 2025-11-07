PCMC steps up enforcement to make city plastic-free

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has intensified its drive against use of banned plastic materials, civic officials said on Thursday. In line with the Maharashtra Government’s notification dated July 15, 2022, the ban covers all single-use plastic products and those with plastic coatings or layers—such as plastic-laminated paper cups, plates, bowls, spoons, and containers. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body on Tuesday launched a citywide enforcement campaign to ensure strict compliance with the state government’s plastic ban rule. Inspection squads have been deployed across all wards to monitor markets, retail stores, and commercial establishments. Violators will face heavy fines and, in repeated cases, legal action, the officials said.

In line with the Maharashtra Government’s notification dated July 15, 2022, the ban covers all single-use plastic products and those with plastic coatings or layers—such as plastic-laminated paper cups, plates, bowls, spoons, and containers. The initiative aims to significantly reduce the volume of non-biodegradable waste generated daily and curb pollution caused by the improper disposal or burning of plastic waste, they said.

“It is a collective effort to safeguard our environment. Citizens are urged to actively support the movement by using cloth bags,” said Vijaykumar Khorate, additional commissioner, PCMC.

According to PCMC data, action was taken against 391 offenders and fines amounting to ₹1.92 lakh were collected in 2024-25. The civic officials acted against only 298 offenders in 2023-24, 636 in 2022-23, and 312 in 2021-22, indicating poor enforcement of rule.

To ensure effective enforcement, PCMC has empowered ward-level teams to impose penalties and confiscate banned materials during inspections.

“We are conducting awareness campaigns along with regular inspection drives to curb the use of banned plastics,” said Pradeep Thengal, deputy commissioner, PCMC.

Penalty

First-time offence: ₹5,000 fine

Second-time offence: ₹ ₹10,000 fine

Third-time offence: ₹25,000 fine and legal proceedings