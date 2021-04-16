PCMC to boost health infrastructure to tackle rising Covid cases

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) which has seen a surge in Covid cases and infection-related deaths will boost its health infrastructure to bring the cases under control, said, officials.

Shortage of hospital beds and Remdesivir injections are some of the key issues due to which the number of deaths in twin cities is increasing.

“More people are getting infected and shortage of Remdesivir injections has made things harder for the health department. The administration is working to boost infrastructure by increasing beds in hospitals where Covid patients are being treated,” said a doctor from the PCMC health department on the request of anonymity.

On Friday, PCMC registered 2,529 fresh cases and 54 deaths, while on Thursday, it registered 61 deaths in a day which was the highest number of single-day deaths since January 2021.

More than 30 people are succumbing due to Covid in PCMC since April 11.

The positivity rate in PCMC is 19.58 %, however, on April 15 it was 24.26 %. The case fatality rate (CFR) also rose to 1.73 per cent on Thursday, while on average PCMC has 1.28 % CFR. In the year 2020, PCMC had managed to keep CFR to 1.5 per cent.

“With the infrastructure boost, we will manage to bring the CFR rate down. The process of increasing beds has already started. From 74 ventilator beds, we will increase the number to 290 at PCMC-run hospitals. While we will be also getting 90 more ventilator beds via corporate social responsibility initiative which will be kept in private hospitals,” said Shirish Poredi, spokesperson of PCMC.

From February 27 to April 13, PCMC has collected ₹34,81,000 in fines from 2249 people for flouting mask norm and also people who continued functioning hotels/bars after the allocated time.

“Since 9 am to midnight people from administration and police are keeping a check on all the activities within the city limits. Anyone who flouts the rule will be penalised severely,” said Poredi.

Donate plasma, get ₹2000 from PCMC

To attract more plasma donations in the city, the PCMC administration has launched an allowance of ₹2,000 to every individual who donates plasma. Currently, PCMC is facing an acute shortage of plasma as there are fewer donors.

“PCMC administration wants more people to come forward to donate plasma. Whoever donates the plasma will be given ₹2,000,” said Poredi.

Covid deaths in Pimpri-Chinchwad

(Figures from April 12 to 16)

April 16: 54

April 15: 61

April 14: 45

April 13: 31

April 12: 34