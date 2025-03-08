PCMC to hold first-ever ‘Vehicle-Free Weekend’

PUNE: With Pimpri Market’s first-ever ‘Vehicle-Free Weekend’ to be organised by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) between 8am and 9pm on March 8 and March 9, the 500-metre stretch from Sai Chowk to Maharshi Valmiki Chowk looks set to transform into a ‘pedestrians only’ zone this weekend with loads of activities and programmes on offer. PCMC will organise ‘Vehicle-Free Weekend’ from 8am to 9pm on March 8-9 this year. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

With the market free of vehicular traffic, citizens will be able to enjoy an uninterrupted shopping and recreational experience, complemented by cultural performances, interactive sessions, and wellness activities. The event will also serve as a pilot to explore the feasibility of permanent pedestrianisation of the area.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Pimpri-Chinchwad commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “This is a trial initiative wherein the PCMC will conduct detailed surveys to assess impact. Feedback from citizens and stakeholders will be the key in shaping future mobility strategies. We encourage citizens to participate and support the vision of a safer, cleaner, and more liveable Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

One of the highlights of the event is a special interaction on sustainable urban mobility between citizens on the one hand and Singh, traffic deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Bapu Vitthal Bangar, and other officials on the other. The PCMC has appealed to citizens to participate in and experience the joy of a vehicle-free market, while giving feedback on the future of urban mobility in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Citizens are requested to check the PCMC social media handles for updates.