PCMC to install three health ATMs

In a step towards digitalisation, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will install three health ATMs at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), Talera Hospital and Yamuna Nagar Hospital, said officials on Wednesday. The kiosk will provide rapid tests for Covid-19 antigen, dengue, malaria, typhoid and urine tests amongst others. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The health ATM is an integrated one-stop touch screen kiosk designed that allows individuals to access their personal health information at any time through any internet-connected web browser.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The civic body has signed an agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprises which has provided the health ATMs under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Shekhar Singh, PCMC commissioner, said, the move is a step towards digitalisation. “The three health ATM machines will be installed at these hospitals and will save time of patients at hospitals during high footfall and avoid delays in getting the reports.”

“The health ATMs can screen more than 50 health parameters, like height, weight, body temperature, blood glucose, blood pressure and invasive and non-invasive blood tests, heart check-up and oxygen saturation levels within ten minutes followed by an instant report,” he said.

Another senior official from PCMC requesting anonymity said, the health ATM technology is one of the most groundbreaking developments in healthcare for providing quick primary and preventive healthcare services.

“The kiosk will provide rapid tests for Covid-19 antigen, dengue, malaria, typhoid and urine tests amongst others. The diagnosis of almost all the vital tests related to cardiology, neurology and pulmonary can be conducted through these kiosks,” he said.

“The machine will record the real-time data of patients visiting the hospitals which they can be able to access remotely. All services will be available free of cost for the patients,” he said.