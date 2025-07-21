PCMC to launch disability survey to improve services for PwDs

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), in partnership with Divyang Bhavan, will soon start a citywide survey to collect detailed data about persons with disabilities (PwDs), to build an accurate database which will improve the planning and delivery of welfare schemes for this section of society. Disabled persons participate in a peaceful march on World Disability Day in Srinagar. PTI

Civic officials said on Sunday that the survey will help them understand how many PwDs live in the twin city of Pimpri-Chinchwad; what kind of challenges they face; what services they currently use; and what more they may need. The effort is in line with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which requires such local-level surveys to be conducted every five years.

Divyang Bhavan, started last year by PMC, is Maharashtra’s first-of-its-kind centre that offers rehabilitation, therapy, assistive devices, skill training, and other services under one roof for persons with disabilities. The upcoming survey will help Divyang Bhavan serve people more effectively by offering services based on real data.

Earlier, only seven types of disabilities were officially recognised. But now, as per the new government guidelines, issued on March 16, 2024, there are 21 recognised disability categories. These new guidelines also include instructions on how to conduct the survey, which PCMC will follow during its door-to-door data collection drive, said the officials.

The initiative will be carried out under the guidance of municipal commissioner and administrator Shekhar Singh, who has directed civic officials to complete the survey in a time-bound manner and ensure the accuracy of data. “Accurate data is the foundation for designing impactful schemes. This survey will help us deliver more effective and inclusive services for persons with disabilities across the city,” said Singh.

The Social Development Department has appealed to PwDs and their families to actively participate in the process, provide correct information, and share the necessary documents during the survey.

Pradip Jambhale Patil, additional municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “Bringing persons with disabilities into the mainstream of society and the economy is the central aim of this initiative. This survey will be a key step in ensuring that all government schemes truly reach those in need.”

Survey methodology

The survey will be conducted through both online and offline methods. Women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs), ASHA workers, and local representatives from the disability community will be actively involved in it. A dedicated mobile application is also being developed to facilitate digital data collection.