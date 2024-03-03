PCMC to outsource dog park in Pimple Saudagar

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to outsource its only dog park in Pimple Saudagar. The civic body has called for expression of interest from private players to check the response, the officials said on Sunday. The PCMC will also start implementing entry fees for its dog park from next week. The entry fee structure at the dog park will be ₹ 20 for one person and one dog during both the morning and evening sessions, the authorities said. (HT PHOTO)

The PCMC will also start implementing entry fees for its dog park from next week. The proposal for the same was approved in a general body meeting held on Friday. The entry fee structure at the dog park will be ₹20 for one person and one dog during both the morning and evening sessions, the authorities said.

Sandip Khot, deputy commissioner of PCMC, said, initially after the park was started on a trial basis and studied the response from citizens and pet parents.

“The response is good with over 80 pet parents visiting on weekdays and around 120 visitors on weekends. Following which we have decided to start the entry fees and outsource the facility.”

The PCMC-run dog park was opened on January 14 this year on 32,000 sq ft of land. The park is open from 6 am to 10 am and from 5 pm to 9 pm and has facilities like a playground, mount areas of different sizes for canines, a celebration point, a dog cafe, an amphitheatre, and a pet shop amongst other facilities. The civic body has also deployed a dog trainer, veterinary doctor, supervisor, and sanitary inspector at the park, said Arun Dagde, veterinary medical officer, PCMC.

Khot further informed that an expression of interest (EOI) has been called for the Dog Park and we have received interest from two parties.

“The EOI was called to check the response and soon a request for proposal will be called. The park will be outsourced, and the private player can maintain the garden from the revenue received from the entry fees, café, shop, and events. The intention behind it is to make the initiative self-sustainable and save maintenance and running expenses,” he said.