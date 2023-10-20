PCMC to provide doorstep health services at housings societies

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will provide doorstep healthcare services to residents of housing societies in its jurisdiction. The initiative intends to reach out to the maximum number of residents in the twin cities, according to officials, with over 75% of the population living in housing societies. Activities like medical camps, health awareness programmes, online webinar sessions, immunization and geriatric care and assistance amongst others will be conducted. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Previously, the civic authority exclusively conducted healthcare camps and activities in slums, but it has now opted to focus on the population living in housing societies. In a pilot initiative, the PCMC will deliver quality medical treatment and service inside the campus of housing societies through the Ward Health Action Plans (WHAP) and Urban Health & Nutrition Days (UHND) outreach programmes.

As per the officials, quality medical services at no cost will be provided through the PCMC’s chain of hospitals and clinics to the citizens in various clusters of housing societies. Activities like medical camps, health awareness programmes, online webinar sessions, immunization and geriatric care and assistance amongst others will be conducted.

Dr Abhaychandra Dadewar, joint health officer of PCMC, said even a meeting was held with the housing societies to take their suggestions. The programme will be implemented as a pilot project by PCMC.

“The medical services during the camps will be provided with the help of PCMC-run hospitals in clusters of housing societies. The team of expert doctors from PCMC will organize the programme.”

Dattatray Deshmukh, chairman, Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Society Federation, said that at present all senior citizens are getting free medical service but now the government desires to extend this facility to all masses. “Those who will register themselves under this scheme shall not be required to pay any charges nor will they require running from pillar to post for different services,” he said.

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman, Chikhali-Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation, said that until now the focus has been on slums and most of the activities of PCMC were for this population.

“At PCMC-run hospitals, the hygiene and quality care are compromised. Given the situation, the majority of citizens avoid going to the civic hospitals for treatment. We have suggested the quality of healthcare services at PCMC hospitals should be improved only after which the citizens living in housing societies will prefer them to avail healthcare services,” he said.

