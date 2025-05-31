PCMC to set up new fire station in Bhosari MIDC 

After several years of delay, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is set to build a dedicated fire station for Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Bhosari, the officials said. A senior official from PCMC, on condition of anonymity said the upcoming fire station will be a modern, four-storey building. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the officials, the fire station will be set up on a vacant plot near the Tata Motors goods entry gate, and a tender worth ₹22.84 crore has been issued for the construction of the facility.

Currently, more than 16,000 micro and small-scale industries operate in the MIDC area, employing nearly 7 lakh workers. These industries manufacture a wide range of components such as automobile parts, defence equipment, press parts, rubber, plastic, and engineering goods.

A senior official from PCMC, on condition of anonymity said the upcoming fire station will be a modern, four-storey building. “The ground floor will include a parking area for five fire engines, a control room, a meter room, a material store, a staircase, and a lift,” he added.

Makrand Nikam, city engineer, PCMC, said, “The land for the fire station was handed over to PCMC five years back. The proposal to set up a fire station on the said land was given by us. Finally, after Minister Uday Samant intervened, the delay charges were waived off and the proposal has been taken ahead,” he said.