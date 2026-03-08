PCMC warns action against those obstructing stray dog rabies drive

​The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has warned that stern action will be taken against individuals obstructing the ongoing rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs, officials said on Saturday. PCMC has warned that stern action will be taken against individuals obstructing the ongoing rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs, officials said on Saturday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A total of two incidents have been reported so far. The latest occurred at Sant Tukaram Nagar on Friday, while a previous incident took place at Akurdi last month. Civic authorities said such interference hampers a critical public health initiative aimed at preventing rabies in the twin city.

The PCMC veterinary department has launched the “PCMC Dog Rabies Prevention Vaccination, Awareness and Survey” campaign under the Mission Rabies initiative, with support from the Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS). Vaccination teams operate daily from 8 am to 5 pm across the city.

So far, 9,399 stray dogs have been vaccinated. However, officials said resistance from residents in some areas has hindered the drive. “Our teams visit different neighbourhoods daily to vaccinate dogs and prevent rabies.

While most residents cooperate, resistance in some areas makes the work difficult. Public support is vital for the campaign’s success,” said a vaccination team member requesting anonymity.

Sandeep Khot, deputy commissioner, PCMC, said, “Vaccinating stray dogs is a crucial preventive measure. Citizens should cooperate with our staff. Complaints about obstruction are being taken seriously, and action will be taken against those responsible.”

The civic body urged residents, animal lovers, and local volunteers to support the vaccination teams to ensure that stray dogs are immunised and the risk of rabies is reduced.