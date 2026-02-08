Peaceful voting for ZP elections, Sunetra Pawar cast the vote

Polling for the Pune Zilla Parishad elections passed off peacefully across the district on Saturday, with no major untoward incidents reported. Campaigning remained muted following the death of senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar. District collector Jitendra Dudi said voting progressed smoothly throughout the day. “The elections were conducted peacefully. Till 3 pm, the voter turnout stood at 51%. The administration is compiling the final figures, which will be released by late evening,” he said. Deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar cast her vote in Baramati in the morning. In an evening statement, she thanked voters for participating in the democratic process. (HT)

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the political atmosphere remained subdued despite polling. “Even though the Zilla Parishad elections were underway, there was no mood for campaigning. There was no enthusiasm in the election after Ajit Pawar’s demise,” he said.

"The NCP workers and the political fraternity were deeply shocked by Ajit Pawar's loss. Despite this, party workers maintained restraint and continued campaigning," she said.

Counting of votes for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections will take place on Monday, February 9. The district administration has begun preparations for the counting process following the conclusion of polling.

Officials said voter turnout was higher in rural areas compared to municipal corporation limits, with many voters arriving at polling booths early in the day.