Petrol dealers in Maha to go on one day protest on May 31
Petrol dealers across Maharashtra including Pune will protest by not purchasing fuel for one day on Tuesday, May 31, demanding increase in dealer margin/commission which has not been incremented since 2017.
According to Ali Daruwala, the national spokesperson of All India Petrol Dealers’ Association, even as the dealers are on strike, petrol pumps in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will operate as usual.
“The customers can fill fuel in their vehicles as petrol pumps in the city will remain open. Only the dealers have decided not to purchase fuel for a day from the government,” Daruwala said.
According to Petrol Dealers’ Association (PDA), pump owners have also incurred huge losses to the tune of crores of rupees when the prices dropped by ₹8 a litre for petrol and ₹ 6 for diesel a few days back due to cut in excise duty at the Centre.
The dealers said, they often have to incur loses when petrol or diesel prices go down as they stock fuel at higher rates and have to sell at lower /revised rates
The protest will also take place at petrol pumps other states including Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, parts of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar among other states.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
‘Initiate action’: Bengal guv to chief secy on TMC MP's remarks on judiciary
Amid controversy over Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's remarks against judiciary, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday directed state chief secretary to initiate action and, by June 6, update him about action taken in the case. Dhankhar, meanwhile, recalled a similar 'orchestrated and syndicated' targeting of a sitting judge by Abhishek Banerjee and others, in September last year.
Rajya Sabha polls: Jayant Chaudhary files nomination as SP-RLD joint candidate
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls as the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance. The RLD leader was accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to file the nomination at the UP Assembly. The last date of nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls is May 31. READ: Rajya Sabha polls: Piyush Goyal among 16 BJP, Nirmala Sitharaman faces in fray.
